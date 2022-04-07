JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.38) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.16) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.40).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,395.50 ($18.30) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 958.40 ($12.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,294.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.90. The firm has a market cap of £16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

