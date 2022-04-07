JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.26) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 645 ($8.46) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 644.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 698.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

