Just Group (LON:JUST) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 106 ($1.39).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.68).

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.23) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.64. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a market cap of £972.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 21.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($183,728.68).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

