Kalmar Price Hits $2.29 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $57,069.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.86 or 0.07471554 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.09 or 1.00002271 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,593,654 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

