Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KMDA opened at $5.72 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a PE ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kamada in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

