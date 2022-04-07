Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Kellogg worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Kellogg by 57.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 23.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 24.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 124,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

K stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

