Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$6.88. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 391,197 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.17.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. Insiders have sold a total of 78,833 shares of company stock worth $490,669 in the last 90 days.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.