Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

