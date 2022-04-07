Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €115.00 at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About Kerry Group (Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.