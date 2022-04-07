Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 326,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,650,583 shares.The stock last traded at $37.34 and had previously closed at $38.36.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

