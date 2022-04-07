KeyCorp Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $89.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

