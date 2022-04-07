KeyCorp Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $96.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

NYSE DD opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

