Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,351,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $125.97 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

