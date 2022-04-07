Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Up 10.8%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.54 and last traded at $230.54. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.78.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.