Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 8.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.47. 95,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,508,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 318,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $8,838,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $2,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

