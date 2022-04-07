Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 536,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 20,546,508 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

