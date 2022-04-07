KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $783,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after buying an additional 301,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

