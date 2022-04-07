Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,280. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

