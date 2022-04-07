Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,280. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.