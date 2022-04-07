Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.
KTB traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
