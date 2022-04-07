Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

KTB traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

