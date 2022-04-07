Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 2.1%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 2,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

About Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

