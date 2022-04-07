Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 2,799 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

GIS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 3,253,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,426 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

