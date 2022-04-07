Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Clorox comprises approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $44,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.16. 1,511,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,828. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

