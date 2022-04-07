Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.