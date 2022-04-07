Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $27.82 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. The firm has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.