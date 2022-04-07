Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $36.84 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,194 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.22. 1,498,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,560. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

