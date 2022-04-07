Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.73% of MasTec worth $49,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $231,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MasTec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. 874,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,974. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

