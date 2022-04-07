Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $152,391,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $137,821,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.99. 2,170,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,347. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

