Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.99. 538,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,498. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.