Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 272,645 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272,645 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.51% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

TBT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

