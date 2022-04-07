Kryptomon (KMON) Price Hits $0.0381 on Exchanges

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $442,294.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.95 or 0.07366685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,592.66 or 1.00043005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051237 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.