KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) COO Terry Keith Cochran Sells 90,200 Shares

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.16 on Thursday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

