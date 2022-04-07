Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $514.82 and last traded at $514.82. Approximately 8,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,343,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.55.

Specifically, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

