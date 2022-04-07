Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 91,705 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 1,431,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

