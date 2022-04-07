Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 6,045 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,716,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,817 shares of company stock worth $4,551,914. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $95.59. 330,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,005. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

TriNet Group Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.