Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,796. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $660.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

