Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.09 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 194,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

