Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 172.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,457,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 294.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,297,000 after acquiring an additional 312,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. 956,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.