Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.30 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

