Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 117,736 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,736 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 1,238,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

