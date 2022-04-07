Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,700 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

LGV stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Thursday. 6,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,525. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

