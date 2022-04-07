Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.35 EPS for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

