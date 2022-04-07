Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 5.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $82.59. 17,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 878,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

