Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Down 6.6%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. 4,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

LGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $734.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Largo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Largo during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

