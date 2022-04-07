Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Down 6.6%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. 4,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
LGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $734.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Largo (NYSE:LGO)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
