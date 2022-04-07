Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $53.34. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 60,014 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,951 shares of company stock worth $18,196,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.