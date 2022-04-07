Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.08 and last traded at $56.28. Approximately 14,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,070,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

Specifically, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

