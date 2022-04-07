Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 371,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,379,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

