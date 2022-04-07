Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,327. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.14 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average of $264.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.