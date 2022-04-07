Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

