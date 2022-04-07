Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

