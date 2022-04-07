Leidos (LDOS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $97.00.

3/18/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Leidos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2022 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.

2/16/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $97.00.

Leidos stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.07. 1,346,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

